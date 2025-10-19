403
“No Kings” Protests Condemn Trump’s Leadership
(MENAFN) Across the United States on Saturday, large groups of demonstrators gathered at “No Kings” rallies to express their dissent toward President Donald Trump and his administration’s actions.
These nationwide protests are a reaction to both his political approach and recent government measures.
Over 2,000 protests have been set in motion across the country, with notable turnouts in prominent cities including Los Angeles and Chicago.
The events unfold as the nation faces an ongoing government shutdown and a growing presence of federal troops deployed to various regions.
The “No Kings” movement has been spearheaded by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), alongside several other civil rights organizations advocating for causes such as healthcare and democratic integrity.
These groups aim to defend democratic values they believe are under threat.
High-profile figures, such as Senator Bernie Sanders, lent their voices to the demonstrations, appearing at the Washington, DC protest to address attendees.
"Millions of Americans are coming out today not because they hate America. We're here because we love America," Sanders declared to the energetic crowd gathered in the capital.
During his remarks, Sanders issued a strong caution against the growing influence of authoritarian tendencies and directly rebuked President Trump’s style of governance.
"Today in the year 2025, in this dangerous moment in American history, our message is exactly the same. No, President Trump, we don't want you or any other king to rule us. Thank you very much, but we will maintain our democratic form of society. We will not move toward authoritarianism in America," he proclaimed.
Senator Chris Murphy also took aim at the President, denouncing Trump as an "authoritarian" figure, further underscoring the central concern shared by many at the demonstrations.
