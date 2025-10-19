Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hamas Transfers Bodies of Two Israeli Captives

2025-10-19 05:03:39
(MENAFN) On Saturday, the Palestinian armed group Hamas transferred the remains of two Israeli hostages to Red Cross personnel within the Gaza Strip.

The bodies are currently being transported to the Israeli military, according to reports.

“The bodies of two Israeli fatalities are now in the hands of the Red Cross and on their way to the army,” as reported by an Israeli broadcaster.

As of now, there has been no formal response or confirmation from either the Israeli government or Hamas concerning this development.

