Egypt Collaborates with Iran, US, IAEA to Advance Nuclear Talks
(MENAFN) Egypt reached an agreement on Saturday with Iran, the United States, and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to persist in monitoring efforts, consultations, and suggested proposals aimed at making progress in the Iranian nuclear matter, according to a statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty engaged in individual phone discussions with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff, and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to explore possible solutions to the Iranian nuclear issue, the ministry announced.
The ministry added that these conversations took place “within the framework of efforts to support security, stability, and de-escalation in the region,” while building on the momentum created by the Cairo Agreement signed between Iran and the IAEA on September 9, 2025.
This agreement, facilitated by Egypt, restored cooperation between the two sides after a suspension since June 2025.
The talks highlighted the “need to continue working toward de-escalation and confidence-building” and emphasized the importance of “creating conditions for reviving negotiations between Iran and the US to reach a comprehensive agreement on the nuclear file that addresses the interests of all parties and contributes to regional security and stability.”
The statement concluded by noting that all parties concurred to “continue following up on efforts and communications and to study the ideas proposed to achieve the hoped-for breakthrough.”
