Drone Strike Hits Orenburg Gas Processing Plant In Russia
It is noted that Ukrainian drones attacked the Orenburg gas processing plant, causing partial damage to the plant's infrastructure.
“As a result of the drone strike, a fire broke out in one of the workshops. All emergency services were dispatched to eliminate the consequences,” wrote the regional governor.
According to him, no employees were injured, and the city is not at risk.
The Orenburg gas processing plant is reportedly the largest gas chemical complex in the world, with a processing capacity of 37.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year, according to BBC.Read also: General Staff confirms strikes on oil depot, military targets in Crimea
According to earlier reports, on Friday, October 17, an explosion occurred at a military plant in Sterlitamak, Bashkortostan, Russia.
