Brazil's Lula Announces Plans to Develop Latin American Doctrine
(MENAFN) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva firmly declared on Saturday that no foreign leader would be allowed “to speak arrogantly to Brazil,” emphasizing his commitment to regional sovereignty. Speaking at an event with high school students in the São Bernardo do Campo municipality, Lula announced plans to develop a “Latin American doctrine” aimed at fostering independence from external influences.
“We want to build a Latin American doctrine, with Latin American teachers and students, so that we can dream of an independent continent, one where no president from another country will ever again dare to speak arrogantly to Brazil, because we will not accept it,” Lula said.
He framed the defense of national sovereignty not as an act of courage but as one of “dignity and character.”
These statements come amid efforts to ease tensions between Brazil and the United States, following the imposition of tariffs as high as 50 percent on Brazilian products by Washington since early August.
Earlier this week, Lula confirmed that Brazil and the U.S. would hold a formal bilateral meeting to address the contentious tariffs, following a virtual discussion he had with U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this month.
