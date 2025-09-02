Iran Seeks Extension Of UN Security Council Resolution
According to him, Iran is working in consultations with China and Russia in this direction so that steps can be taken to ensure the country's interests.
Baghaei noted that Russia and China have declared their position against the step of the European Trio (UK, France, and Germany), and the joint letter of Iran, Russia, and China also reflects this.
"From Iran's perspective, the European Union and the European trio lack the requisite legal standing to initiate the UN Security Council's 'snapback' mechanism, which is designed to reinstate sanctions against Iran," he pointed out.
The nuclear deal was endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2231, adopted on July 20, 2015. This resolution resulted in the lifting of six previous resolutions against Iran and extensive sanctions related to Iran's nuclear program.
The“snapback” mechanism is based on Articles 36 and 37 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). According to these provisions, if one party complains that another has violated the agreement and resolution efforts fail, the issue can be brought before the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). If the UNSC accepts the complaint, international sanctions against Iran can be reinstated, and the Security Council members may authorize military operations against Iran.
