MCIT In National Effort To Attract Qatari Talent
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As part of joint national efforts to attract Qatari talent to the government sector, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), in co-operation with the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CGB), concluded the first round of the 'Rapid Recruitment Campaign'.
This campaign targeted candidates through the 'Kawader' platform and lasted two days. It witnessed a strong turnout from national candidates. During the campaign, a number of in-person interviews were conducted with Qatari candidates over two days, resulting in the selection of several candidates to join various departments across the ministry. The campaign also provided candidates with the opportunity to learn more about MCIT's work environment and gain insights into the major national digital projects it oversees.
The initiative aimed to facilitate the integration of qualified national professionals into MCIT by enabling direct interviews, assessing their skills and capabilities, and expediting their recruitment into a digital work environment. It further sought to expand their participation in major national projects and contribute to advancing Qatar's digital transformation.
The campaign is fully aligned with the objectives of Digital Agenda 2030, which aspires to create over 26,000 new job opportunities in the ICT sector by 2030, in addition to enhancing the skills of professionals working in the ICT field. These efforts will further strengthen the readiness of Qatar's national workforce to support the country's digital transformation and solidify its position as a leading nation in digital innovation and progress Ministry of Communications and Information Technology Rapid Recruitment Campaign
