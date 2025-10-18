A Million Thanks Launches New Veteran Letter Request Program For Post-9/11 Veterans

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- A Million Thanks, the national nonprofit known for sending millions of handwritten letters to service members and veterans, has launched a new initiative specifically designed for post-9/11 veterans.

Through the new“Request Letters” feature at , veterans can now personally request a free bundle of 22 handwritten letters filled with gratitude and encouragement-or have a loved one request a bundle on their behalf.

For more than 20 years, A Million Thanks has shipped large flat-rate boxes of letter bundles to veterans' homes and care facilities across the nation. The new program focuses on reaching younger veterans who live independently and may not otherwise receive this type of personal connection.

“These letters remind veterans that their service still matters,” said Michele Holley, Executive Director of A Million Thanks.“We know that isolation and disconnection can quietly impact mental health. A simple act-like opening a letter-can shift perspective and remind someone they are not alone.”

Each bundle includes handwritten messages from volunteers of all ages and backgrounds. Many recipients describe the experience as both uplifting and grounding.

“I keep my letters in a drawer by my bed,” shared a U.S. Army veteran who received a bundle last month.“When the noise in my head gets too loud, I read one. It reminds me that people still care.”

Studies have shown that meaningful, positive correspondence can help reduce loneliness and strengthen resilience-two key factors in suicide prevention. This new program ensures that no veteran, regardless of age or location, misses the reminder that their life and service continue to matter.

Veterans or loved ones can request a free letter bundle today by visiting .