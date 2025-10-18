US Warns Americans In Trinidad And Tobago As Tensions With Venezuela Escalate
It was an unusual warning that came as tensions grow between the United States and Venezuela over deadly U.S. strikes in Caribbean waters targeting suspected drug traffickers.
Venezuela is located just miles away from Trinidad, where people in one community are mourning the disappearance of two local fishermen believed killed in a U.S. strike on Tuesday.
The alert is based on threats directed at American citizens in the Caribbean nation, with U.S. authorities saying“it could be linked” to ongoing tensions in the region, Trinidad and Tobago's minister of homeland security, Roger Alexander, told The Associated Press.
Authorities in Trinidad and Tobago have responded to the threats by implementing security measures to deal with any situations that may arise, Alexander said.
However, local authorities declined to share specific details about the reported threats.
With six strikes killing at least 28 people since early September, the tense situation in the region was mentioned by U.S. officials in a briefing with authorities in Trinidad and Tobago, Alexander said.
Following the most recent attack, the U.S. government took survivors into custody, after the military struck a suspected drug-carrying vessel in the Caribbean, officials said Friday.
The Trump administration has said it considers alleged drug traffickers as unlawful combatants who must be met with military force.
