Qatar Infection Prevention And Control Week To Start With An Annual Conference: Moph

2025-10-18 09:16:41
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), in collaboration with the healthcare sector's partners, invites all infection prevention specialists, leaders, and healthcare workers to join the activities of Qatar Infection Prevention and Control Week.

The Qatar Infection Prevention and Control Week (QIPC) under the theme "Together we Stand UPPP (Unite, Prevent, Protect, Prevail) for Infection Prevention", had therefore organized a range of important activities and events from 19 to 25 October, 2025.

The Annual Conference for Qatar Infection Prevention and Control Week will be held virtually on Sunday, 19 October 2025, with the participation of international, regional, and local experts.

The conference is a platform for professionals to exchange knowledge and expertise in a collaborative environment that promotes the safety of healthcare for all.

The initiative encourages the promotion of awareness across health institutions and organisations and the continued strengthening of infection prevention and control practices throughout all healthcare facilities in the State of Qatar.

