Qatar Infection Prevention And Control Week To Start With An Annual Conference: Moph
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), in collaboration with the healthcare sector's partners, invites all infection prevention specialists, leaders, and healthcare workers to join the activities of Qatar Infection Prevention and Control Week.
The Qatar Infection Prevention and Control Week (QIPC) under the theme "Together we Stand UPPP (Unite, Prevent, Protect, Prevail) for Infection Prevention", had therefore organized a range of important activities and events from 19 to 25 October, 2025.
The Annual Conference for Qatar Infection Prevention and Control Week will be held virtually on Sunday, 19 October 2025, with the participation of international, regional, and local experts.Read Also
-
LARC and MoPH organise seminar on animal research
MoPH launches Dietary Guidelines for Mother and Child
MoPH, WHO office in Qatar hold workshop on National Action Plan for Health Security
The conference is a platform for professionals to exchange knowledge and expertise in a collaborative environment that promotes the safety of healthcare for all.
The initiative encourages the promotion of awareness across health institutions and organisations and the continued strengthening of infection prevention and control practices throughout all healthcare facilities in the State of Qatar.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment