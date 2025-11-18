Turkmenistan's Digital Banking Sector Expands In Nov. 2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A total of 1.1 million (1,260,510) users were registered for Internet banking services in Turkmenistan as of November 1, 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Turkmenistan that SCB Dayhanbank and SCB Turkmenistan have the largest user bases, with 455,165 and 442,768 registered users respectively, together accounting for more than 70 percent of the total.

JSCB Turkmenbashi follows with 194,812 users, while JSCB Halkbank and JSCB Senagat maintain 82,724 and 59,456 users. Smaller institutions, including JSCB Rysgal, Turkmen-Turkish JSCB, and SBforFEA, have comparatively limited user numbers, ranging from 1,225 to 13,749.

The concentration of Internet banking users in a few major banks indicates that digital financial services are primarily utilized through larger institutions. Smaller banks serve a relatively narrow customer base, suggesting that the adoption of Internet banking varies significantly across different financial institutions.

The Central Bank of Turkmenistan, established in 1991, regulates the national financial system and publishes official banking statistics.