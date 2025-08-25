Vietnam Textile Recycling Market Size, Share, Demand And Forecast 2025-2033
Key Highlights
-
Market size (2024): USD 27.7 million .
Forecast (2033): USD 33.7 million .
CAGR (2025–2033): 1.8% .
Policy tailwinds: Vietnam's EPR framework is progressing, pushing producers/importers toward recycling obligations or contributions to the VEP Fund.
Waste stream reality: Pre-consumer textile waste is sizeable (~ 276,000 tonnes est.), with 60% currently recycled and the balance routed to co-processing/WtE-highlighting headroom for true textile-to-textile loops.
Request Sample For PDF Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vietnam-textile-recycling-market/requestsample
Market Trends
-
Brands sourcing from Vietnam are raising recycled-content targets, improving traceability, and piloting take-back schemes. This cascades pressure-and opportunity-through local supply chains.
The evolving Extended Producer Responsibility regime is steering producers toward measurable recycling outcomes or compliance fees-gradually improving feedstock availability and formalizing collection/sorting.
Vietnam's deep apparel/textile base and maturing tech landscape make it attractive for advanced recyclers; GIZ notes the country's fit for scaling both mechanical and chemical recycling (polyester and blends).
EU moves on circular textiles and harmonized EPR frameworks raise the bar for exporters-favoring mills that can validate recycled inputs and circular processes.
Facilities like SAITEX are setting benchmarks (water recycling, on-site circularity, bluesign® partnerships), nudging peers and buyers toward higher standards.
Market Segmentation
Product Type Insights:
-
Cotton Recycling
Wool Recycling
Polyester and Polyester Fiber Recycling
Nylon and Nylon Fiber Recycling
Others
Textile Waste Insights:
-
Pre-consumer Textile
Post-consumer Textile
Distribution Channel Insights:
-
Online Channel
Retail and Departmental Store
End User Insights:
-
Apparel
Industrial
Home Furnishings
Non-woven
Others
Regional Insights:
-
Northern Vietnam
Central Vietnam
Southern Vietnam
Latest News & Developments
-
Policy & ecosystem building (2024–2025): GIZ's ecosystem mapping highlights Vietnam's sizable pre-consumer waste pool, growing recycler base, and initiatives (“Waste No More,”“To the Finish Line”) engaging 900+ manufacturers in 2024 to accelerate waste tracking, segregation, and textile-to-textile pilots.
Advanced recycler interest: RecoverTM planned a Vietnam production hub (feedstock: pre- and post-consumer cotton/polycotton), signaling confidence in local supply and infrastructure.
Industry leadership: SAITEX continues to expand its sustainability leadership-recycling up to 98% of water, scaling renewable energy usage, and deepening standards alignment.
National narrative: Vietnam's industry press underscores circular economy as a strategic lever to move up the value chain (2025 coverage), with targets to boost tech intensity and reduce low-skill dependence.
Ask Analyst Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=16930&flag=C
About Us:
IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.
Contact Us:
IMARC Group
134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Email: sales[@]imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
United States: +1-201971-6302
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment