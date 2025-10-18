Du And Sharjah Airport Announce Deployment Of Advanced 5G+ Network Across Airport Facilities To Enhance Smart Services



du deploys the most advanced 5G+ network at Sharjah Airport

Strategic collaboration strengthens Sharjah Airport's position in smart solutions and advanced digital infrastructure

Dubai, UAE, October, 2025: Sharjah Airport and du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, have announced the deployment of an advanced 5G+ network at Sharjah International Airport, making it the first airport in the UAE to be equipped with next-generation 5G+ technology. This milestone initiative aims to enhance passenger experiences by providing ultra-fast and reliable connectivity, supporting smart services, and advancing the airport's digital transformation journey. The announcement was made at the Sharjah Digital Government Platform at GITEX Global 2025, in the presence of His Excellency Ali Salem Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, His Excellency Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of Sharjah Digital Department, His Excellency Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah International Airport Authority, Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer at du, Saleem Al Balooshi, Chief Technology Officer at du and H.E. Eng. Lamia Obaid Al Shamsi, Director of Sharjah Digital Department..

The collaboration demonstrates both organizations' shared commitment to advancing digital transformation and national aviation infrastructure development, fostering innovation through modern technologies that benefit both passengers and aviation professionals.

The advanced 5G+ indoor network system delivers high connectivity speeds and seamless coverage throughout Sharjah International Airport, enabling passengers and airport staff to benefit from integrated digital experiences including fast data uploads, high-definition streaming, and instant cloud access across all terminals. The strategic collaboration between du and Sharjah Airport Authority aims to elevate national infrastructure standards while delivering tangible benefits to millions of travelers annually.

On this occasion, H.E. Ali Salem Al Midfa expressed his appreciation for the strategic cooperation with du, emphasizing that it represents an important step toward consolidating the airport's position as a state-of-the-art hub for adopting the latest technologies. This partnership aligns with the Emirate of Sharjah's vision to develop advanced digital infrastructure that supports sustainable growth.“At Sharjah Airport, we are keen to develop an operational environment that keeps pace with the rapid technological transformations in the aviation sector, as part of our plans to enhance the efficiency of operations and provide an advanced digital infrastructure that contributes to improving the experience of passengers and customers,” said His Excellency Al Tayer.

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer at du, said:“The achievement at Sharjah International Airport exemplifies our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in telecommunications technology. We aim to enable a transformed travel experience while setting new global standards for airport network performance by deploying the UAE's most advanced 5G+ indoor system. Our partnership with Sharjah Airport Authority highlights how strategic collaboration can drive innovation that benefits our customers, supports national digital transformation goals, and positions the UAE at the forefront of smart infrastructure development.”

The deployment showcases du's technological leadership in next-generation telecommunications, utilizing state-of-the-art network design and optimization techniques specifically engineered for high-density airport environments. The system ensures consistent ultra-high performance throughout the facility, including areas traditionally challenged by weak coverage zones, while supporting future smart airport applications such as real-time flight information systems, digital wayfinding, automated check-ins, and IoT-based operations.

The energy-efficient 5G+ system aligns with sustainability initiatives through its intelligent infrastructure design, supporting the UAE's vision for environmentally responsible technological advancement. The network is future-ready, designed to accommodate emerging innovations including augmented reality experiences, virtual reality applications, and ultra-low latency communications that will define the next generation of smart airport services.

This milestone achievement supports the UAE's national vision for smart cities and advanced connectivity while establishing Sharjah International Airport as a global leader in passenger connectivity. The deployment sets an international benchmark for airport network performance and demonstrates how advanced telecommunications infrastructure can enhance operational efficiency, improve customer satisfaction, and drive digital transformation in the aviation sector.

About du:

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.