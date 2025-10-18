Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Release Date Out! Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan's Film For 2026

Bollywood fans can gear up for a laughter trip considering that Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan will headline the most anticipated romantic comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is a spiritual successor to the hit Pati Patni Aur Woh of 2019, which starred Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Release Date Out

Pati Patni Aur Woh was a modern retelling of B.R. Chopra's 1978 classic, the filmmakers assure that this sequel would take a whole new angle on commitment with a whole new twist of comedy and storyline. The film has officially announced locking its release in March 2026, and it does promise to give a fresh outlook on love, marriage, and contemporary relationships.

An On-Screen Pairing Not Seen Before

This film will be everyone's first taste of the Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan pairing. Fans are all excited to see their chemistry blooming on the screen. Ayushmann, with his own comic timing and down-to-earth characters he tends to weave, joins his compatibility with Sara, who brings charm and freshness to every character she embodies. Putting them both together promises a scintillating mixture of wit, pathos, and gaiety.

An Even Balance Between Comedy and Emotion

Reportedly, this film is said to maintain the typical light-hearted humor etched in the franchise but with extra grooves of emotions and realism. It will be a study of love and trust in the digital age, straddling humor with storytelling that has some meaning; a genre Ayushmannhas mastered.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, who also helmed the 2019 version, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is produced under a leading Bollywood banner known for delivering family entertainers. The team wants to bring forth a hot-pot of drama, romance, and situational comedy palatable to young and family audiences alike.