Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari To Start Filming Sooraj Barjatya's Next Project On THIS Date

Bollywood's king in family dramas, Sooraj Barjatya, prepares to launch his next major project with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari Wagh in the lead. Marking a fresh pairing in the director's signature world of heartfelt storytelling.

Barjatya's signature films such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun?, Vivah, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo have renewed epic speculation about his cinematic style: the fresh warmth of wholesome storytelling with deep emotional and family values. Sources tell that this movie deals with "modern relationships" in a very traditional setup intertwined with "heartfelt comedy". The film is set to go on floors on November 1, 2025, marking his directorial return after several years.

It will be the first time for Ayushmann Khurrana to pair up with Sharvari Wagh; the chemistry of both actors is being awaited by fans. Ayushmann is likely to bring his charm, leaning towards socially relevant but entertaining scripts, as in most of his films. While he dazzled the audience with his acting in Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Munjya, Sharvari is set to play a strong, dynamic character.

Filming Schedule and Production Details

The film's schedule is set to kick off in Mumbai on November 1 and will have several extensive extensions in Rajasthan and Delhi. The movie produced under the Rajshri Productions banner is as unique as Barjatya's family dramas: music, drama, and healthy emotional storytelling. Sources indicate that the script is love-respect-generational conflict, but with a modern touch.

In a recent interaction, Ayushmannexpressed his excitement about collaborating with the veteran filmmaker, saying, "Sooraj sir's films have always celebrated Indian emotions and relationships. I feel privileged to be part of his world of storytelling." His statement has only added fuel to the fire in terms of the public getting excited about the project.

What to Expect

While the title of the film has been kept under wraps, insiders are hinting that it will be a heartwarming family entertainer that will be true to the Rajshri legacy. Soulful music, emotional resonance, and highly regarded Barjatya values will form the backdrop to what is expected to be a mid-2026 release.

This film feature is bound to be one of the most anticipated films in 2026 with Sooraj Barjatya's emotional storytelling stamped all over it, coupled with versatility brought in by Ayushmannand the fresh presence of Sharvari.