Babar Azam On The Verge Of A T20 Comeback? Big Bash To Decide Pakistan Star's Fate

Former all-format captain Babar Azam, Pakistan's batting maestro, may soon return to the national T20 squad, sparking excitement and speculation among fans and cricket pundits alike. With the national selectors reportedly weighing options ahead of the upcoming ODI and T20 series against South Africa, the cricketing world is abuzz with discussions about squad changes and leadership roles.

Rumours About Rizwan's ODI Captaincy

Recent speculation about Muhammad Rizwan potentially losing his ODI captaincy has dominated social and mainstream media. However, a reliable source close to the national selectors dismissed such claims.

"If anything it would be the national T20 skipper, Salman Ali Agha who will replace Rizwan as captain but even that doesn't seem to be happening anytime soon," a source close to Pakistan selectors was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

The source further emphasized that even if changes were considered, there was no logic behind replacing Rizwan with fast bowler Shaheen Afridi.

Balancing Experience and Youth

With a three-match ODI and T20 series lined up against South Africa following the Test series that ends on October 24, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appears focused on fine-tuning the squad for the next World Cup.

"There is a move to recall Babar to the shortest format but the truth is there is more resistance to this idea then acceptance," the source admitted, highlighting the ongoing debates behind the scenes.

Coach Mike Hesson's Perspective

Head coach Mike Hesson, known for his calm and analytical approach, remains confident in the current squad. According to the source, Hesson believes that with a few adjustments, the team has the balance and depth needed for T20 success.

"There is an agreement that some players could be rested for the SA series so that the selectors could try out some new young players in the T20 squad just to try out new combinations," the source explained.

The Big Bash as a Testing Ground

Any final decision on Babar's recall will depend heavily on his performance in the Big Bash League. The selectors want to assess whether he can adapt to the evolving demands of modern T20 cricket.

"Any decision on Babar's recall will come after he plays in the Big Bash and the selectors get an idea whether he is prepared to reinvent himself in the format because he was sidelined not because he is not a good enough player but only he was not able to keep pace with the requirements of modern day T20 cricket," the source said.