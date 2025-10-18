Bigg Boss Kannada 12:“Misbehaviour Won't Be Tolerated,” Sudeep Warns Ahead Of First Grand Finale

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 host Sudeep warns contestants, saying“Misbehaviour Won't Be Tolerated” ahead of the show's first Grand Finale. Tensions rise as viewers await the weekend Panchayat episode and dramatic confrontations in the house.

Viewers are eagerly awaiting this week's Weekend Panchayat episode of Bigg Boss Kannada, as controversies inside the house continue to spark heated discussions. Both audience members and housemates have expressed displeasure over the gameplay of Ashwini Gowda and Jhanvi, while viewers are increasingly showing their support for Rakshita Shetty, who was initially rejected by the other contestants.

Her unexpected rise in popularity has become a key talking point ahead of the episode, adding extra excitement and anticipation for the weekend showdown.

This week, the issue of an anklet sound has become the centre of intense discussion in the Bigg Boss Kannada house. Ashwini Gowda and Jhanvi were seen jointly targeting Rakshita Shetty over this matter, leading to a heated confrontation after the midnight elimination process concluded.

The disagreement escalated into a major fight between the three contestants, and Kavya, who attempted to intervene, also became a target of Ashwini Gowda and Jhanvi's criticism, intensifying the drama inside the house.

It is well known that Ashwini Gowda and Jhanvi were responsible for the anklet sound incident, yet both have refused to admit their mistake. Despite it being their own error, they got into a confrontation with Rakshita Shetty. As a result of the controversy, Jhanvi was nominated by Gillinata and Rakshita Shetty over the anklet sound issue, intensifying tensions inside the Bigg Boss Kannada house.

“We won't forget our promises, and we won't let misbehaviour slide. We'll teach a lesson to those who speak recklessly,” Sudeep said. He added that when someone performs well, applause and appreciation are deserved. However, those who forget themselves and speak arrogantly must be gently guided and taught wisdom, setting the stage for the upcoming episode.

Netizens who commented on the promo expressed strong opinions, writing,“Sir, please take a class. If Ashwini Gowda is not there, then the Bigg Boss show has no value. Sir, we are waiting for you. May the Panchayat be correct, Sir. The arrogance of the dangerous aunties should come down.”

Many viewers further expressed that they consider the two contestants to be mischievous troublemakers, highlighting the growing polarisation among fans over house dynamics.

As the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss Kannada approaches, tensions in the house have reached a peak. Netizens reacted strongly to the latest promo, urging the host, Sudeep, to take action against Ashwini Gowda and Jhanvi for their behaviour, particularly their confrontations during the Panchayat.

Fans expressed that the duo's arrogance has disrupted the house dynamics, while praising contestants like Rakshita Shetty for standing their ground. With the finale drawing near, viewers are eager to see how the host addresses the conflicts, which could shape nominations, eliminations, and the ultimate winner.