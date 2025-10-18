Bangladesh: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport's Cargo Terminal, All Flights Grounded - Watch
Multiple netizens also took to X to post videos of the inferno, with many of them stating that firefighting teams are currently at the spot.
According to several Bangladeshi media outlets, the incident occurred around 2:30 pm when the airport's cargo village – which is used for storing imported goods – caught fire. The executive director of the airport, Md Masudul Hasan Masud, reportedly confirmed the situation, stating that emergency measures were underway, as per several Bangladeshi media.
Bangladesh Fire Service, two fire units from the Bangladesh Air Force, and the Bangladesh Civil Aviation are currently working to extinguish the fire.
(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)
