Bangladesh: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport's Cargo Terminal, All Flights Grounded - Watch

2025-10-18 08:18:58
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A massive fire broke out at a section of the Cargo Village of Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Saturday, leading to the suspension of all flights. The usually clear blue expanse of sky over the airport was shrouded in thick black smoke as flames continued to rage.

Multiple netizens also took to X to post videos of the inferno, with many of them stating that firefighting teams are currently at the spot.

According to several Bangladeshi media outlets, the incident occurred around 2:30 pm when the airport's cargo village – which is used for storing imported goods – caught fire. The executive director of the airport, Md Masudul Hasan Masud, reportedly confirmed the situation, stating that emergency measures were underway, as per several Bangladeshi media.

Bangladesh Fire Service, two fire units from the Bangladesh Air Force, and the Bangladesh Civil Aviation are currently working to extinguish the fire.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

