Nothing Has Changed In My Relationship With Rohit And Virat: Gill

File photo of Shubman Gill

Perth – India's new ODI captain Shubman Gill says his bond with the Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli is as strong as ever despite contrary narratives floating on social media in recent weeks, insisting that he will not hesitate to approach the two stalwarts, if he is in a fix during a match.

Gill replaced highly successful Rohit as India's new ODI skipper. The future of the two legends has become a matter of intense speculations since then. Gill's first assignment is three-match series against Australia, starting here on Sunday.

Standing on the banks on Swan river - quite an unusual setting for a pre-match media conference - Gill sought to dispel the doubts.

“A narrative is run on the outside but nothing has changed in my relationship with Rohit. He is very helpful whenever I feel I need to ask him anything, may be input on nature of the track,” Gill told media on the eve of the series-opener.

“I go and ask 'What do you think? If you would have been leading what would you do?' I have great equation with Virat bhai and Rohit bhai and they never hesitate in giving suggestions,” Gill said, seeking to clear the air about the misconception that the two seniors haven't taken the decision well.

The 25-year-old skipper understands that these are“big shoes to fill” and he would need a lot of support from the two former skippers.

“I have had numerous conversations with Virat bhai and Rohit bhai on how to take team forward. What kind of culture they wanted to take the team forward, and those learnings and experience will help us.