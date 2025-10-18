403
Saudi Arabia Gains Ground in Global Video Game Market
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia is rapidly asserting itself as a powerhouse in the global video game industry, a sector projected to soar to $600 billion within the next five years.
According to data from Grand View Horizon, the global gaming market hit approximately $300 billion in 2024 and has already reached $337 billion in 2025.
Spearheading the kingdom’s gaming ambitions is Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who unveiled the National Gaming and Esports Strategy (NGES) in 2022. The initiative aims to transform gaming into a cornerstone of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s broader economic diversification roadmap.
One of the most high-profile investments to date has been the acquisition of Electronic Arts (EA) — the creator of The Sims, Battlefield, and FC — for a staggering $55 billion. The purchase was made through a consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), which emerged as EA’s largest stakeholder. This historic deal ranks just behind Microsoft’s $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the maker of World of Warcraft and Call of Duty.
Through PIF, Saudi Arabia has built an expansive gaming portfolio. In 2022, it established Savvy Games Group, which has aggressively expanded its e-sports footprint. The group acquired Scopely, a mobile gaming firm based in Los Angeles, for $4.9 billion, and previously bought leading e-sports organizers ESL and FaceIt for $1.5 billion.
The kingdom has also capitalized on live gaming events to enhance its global visibility. The launch of the Gamers8 festival in Riyadh in 2022 marked Saudi Arabia’s formal entry onto the international e-sports stage. The 2023 edition of the eight-week tournament shattered records with a $45 million prize pool, the largest in e-sports history.
This surge in gaming investment is targeted largely at the country’s youth. Research cited by international law firm Bird & Bird highlights that between 67% and 89% of Saudi residents are active gamers. Notably, 48% of Saudi women identify as gamers—well above the global average.
As the kingdom continues to leverage its financial clout, its gaming strategy is not only transforming its domestic entertainment landscape but also reshaping the global balance of power in one of the world’s most lucrative industries.
