Russian forces target Ukrainian army location
(MENAFN) Russian forces have targeted a Ukrainian military site used for launching long-range kamikaze drones, according to Moscow’s defense ministry.
The ministry reported that up to 65 Lyuty (“Cruel”) class unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in the strike, along with four trucks, five launchers, and around 30 Ukrainian personnel, including drone operators. The announcement came via a Telegram post on Friday.
The site, near the village of Martovoe about 50 kilometers east of Kharkov in northeastern Ukraine, was hit with an Iskander ballistic missile. Moscow released footage it claims shows the attack.
Lyuty class drones are said to have a range of 1,000 kilometers and carry explosive payloads of up to 75 kilograms. In recent months, Kiev has launched drone attacks deep into Russian territory, targeting critical infrastructure and residential areas, which have resulted in civilian casualties. Russian authorities have labeled the strikes as acts of “terrorism.”
This month alone, Ukrainian drone operations reportedly killed six civilians in Belgorod and Kherson regions and caused a major power outage in western Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also threatened blackouts in Russia’s Belgorod and Kursk regions in October.
