Fake Epstein Video Included in DOJ Records Release
(MENAFN) A fabricated video claiming to depict Jeffrey Epstein attempting suicide inside his prison cell was mistakenly added to the latest collection of files on the convicted sex offender published by the US Department of Justice (DOJ).
The DOJ last week uploaded thousands of documents under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a law signed in November by US President Donald Trump. The legislation obliges the agency to make public materials connected to federal criminal investigations into Epstein and his longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.
Within the batch was a 12‑second clip showing a gray‑haired man in an orange prison uniform seated on the floor of a cell, seemingly trying to choke himself. The video’s time‑stamp suggested it was recorded at 4:29 a.m. on August 10, 2019 — just two hours before Epstein was discovered dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York.
The footage spread widely across social media on Monday, but was later revealed to be fraudulent. Investigations showed it had been circulating online for at least five years. Several outlets traced the clip back to a YouTube upload from October 2020, where the creator admitted it was produced using 3D graphics and confessed he was “not that great with this stuff.”
