Israeli Forces Reportedly Target Civilians in Syria
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Israeli military units allegedly used smoke grenades against women and children in the northern Quneitra countryside of southern Syria, according to local media reports.
A news agency stated that the group was attacked while gathering wild mushrooms between the villages of al-Adnaniyah and Ruwayhinah. No further information was provided regarding their condition.
In a separate incident, an Israeli patrol of six vehicles raided Jamla village in the Daraa countryside, moving through residential areas and causing panic among locals. The news agency reported that Israeli forces searched several homes and detained two young Syrians.
Neither the Israeli army nor Syrian authorities issued immediate comments on these reports.
Despite Syria posing no direct threat, Israeli forces have repeatedly entered Syrian territory and conducted airstrikes, resulting in civilian casualties and the destruction of military infrastructure, vehicles, weapons, and ammunition.
According to Syrian government figures, since December 2024 Israel has carried out more than 1,000 airstrikes and over 400 cross-border raids into southern provinces.
