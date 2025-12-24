403
Trump Warns Colombia’s Petro
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has sharply criticized Colombian President Gustavo Petro, cautioning that he could face repercussions over alleged cocaine trafficking into the United States.
Trump’s comments came in response to Petro’s reaction to Washington’s seizure of Venezuelan oil vessels. Petro had argued that “all of the southern US” was built on stolen territory, claiming Texas and California were “invaded” and demanding that the United States “give back what you stole.”
At his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Monday, Trump told reporters: “He’s very bad, very bad guy, and he’s got to watch his ass because he makes cocaine and they send it into the United States.” He added, “We love the Colombian people ... but their new leader is a troublemaker, and he better watch it.” Trump further alleged that Colombia operates at least three major cocaine factories, insisting “he better close them up fast.”
Colombia has traditionally been a strong US ally in Latin America, but relations have cooled since Petro — the country’s first left-wing president — assumed office in 2022. Tensions have escalated further due to US actions against Venezuela, including the confiscation of oil tankers, which Petro has condemned while warning against potential American military intervention.
