403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NSW anti-protest law faces legal challenge in court
(MENAFN) A new and controversial anti-protest law in New South Wales (NSW), Australia, is set to face a constitutional challenge in court following its passage this week.
The legislation, titled the Terrorism and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2025, was introduced in the wake of a mass shooting at Bondi Beach earlier this month and passed by the state parliament on Wednesday. It restricts large-scale protests, effectively banning demonstrations for up to 90 days following a declared terrorism incident.
The bill also includes tighter firearm regulations for individuals with suspected terrorist links.
Under the new rules, recreational license holders may possess no more than four firearms, and licenses must be reviewed every two years.
Several activist groups, including the Palestine Action Group Sydney, The Blak Caucus, and Jews Against the Occupation '48, announced they would challenge the legislation, describing it as “draconian.” The Palestine Action Group said on social media that the NSW government was exploiting the Bondi attack to suppress political dissent and criticism of Israel while curtailing democratic freedoms.
Greens leader Senator Larissa Waters criticized the law, arguing that it falsely conflates peaceful protests opposing violence in Gaza with the actions of radicalized individuals. “Australians want peace and justice at home and abroad, and the NSW restrictions on democratic rights to peacefully protest take the wrong lesson from this horrific terror attack,” she said. The Greens welcomed the firearm restrictions but condemned the anti-protest measures.
NSW Premier Chris Minns defended the legislation, stating, “These are important changes, important legislation,” and stressing that the government would continue reforms to ensure public safety.
The law follows a Dec. 14 terrorist attack at Bondi Beach, where a man and his son opened fire during a Hanukkah festival, killing 15 people and injuring 42 others. Police described the incident as a terrorist act. One shooter was killed, while the other was critically injured.
The legislation, titled the Terrorism and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2025, was introduced in the wake of a mass shooting at Bondi Beach earlier this month and passed by the state parliament on Wednesday. It restricts large-scale protests, effectively banning demonstrations for up to 90 days following a declared terrorism incident.
The bill also includes tighter firearm regulations for individuals with suspected terrorist links.
Under the new rules, recreational license holders may possess no more than four firearms, and licenses must be reviewed every two years.
Several activist groups, including the Palestine Action Group Sydney, The Blak Caucus, and Jews Against the Occupation '48, announced they would challenge the legislation, describing it as “draconian.” The Palestine Action Group said on social media that the NSW government was exploiting the Bondi attack to suppress political dissent and criticism of Israel while curtailing democratic freedoms.
Greens leader Senator Larissa Waters criticized the law, arguing that it falsely conflates peaceful protests opposing violence in Gaza with the actions of radicalized individuals. “Australians want peace and justice at home and abroad, and the NSW restrictions on democratic rights to peacefully protest take the wrong lesson from this horrific terror attack,” she said. The Greens welcomed the firearm restrictions but condemned the anti-protest measures.
NSW Premier Chris Minns defended the legislation, stating, “These are important changes, important legislation,” and stressing that the government would continue reforms to ensure public safety.
The law follows a Dec. 14 terrorist attack at Bondi Beach, where a man and his son opened fire during a Hanukkah festival, killing 15 people and injuring 42 others. Police described the incident as a terrorist act. One shooter was killed, while the other was critically injured.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment