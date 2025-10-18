403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Eurozone Posts 2.2 Percent Increase in September Inflation
(MENAFN) Annual inflation across the eurozone edged higher to 2.2% in September, up from 2.0% in August, according to final figures published Friday by Eurostat, the European Union's statistics agency.
The reading aligns with earlier forecasts and remains above the European Central Bank’s (ECB) medium-term inflation goal of 2%.
Price increases were driven most significantly by the services sector, which surged 3.2% year-on-year. Food, alcohol, and tobacco followed, rising 3%, while non-energy industrial goods saw a more modest increase of 0.8%.
By contrast, energy prices exerted downward pressure, declining 0.4% annually — making them the only major category to post a negative contribution.
The core inflation rate, which strips out the more volatile components such as food and energy, rose to 2.4% from 2.3% in August, exceeding analyst expectations once again.
Among member states, Romania recorded the highest annual inflation at 8.6%, followed by Estonia at 5.3%, with Latvia and Slovakia each posting 4.6%.
At the other end of the spectrum, the Greek Cypriot Administration registered the lowest inflation at 0%. France followed at 1.1%, while both Greece and Italy reported inflation of 1.8%.
Month-on-month, the euro area’s consumer price index rose 0.1%, mirroring August’s increase.
The eurozone, or EA20, comprises the 20 European Union countries that have adopted the euro as their official currency.
The reading aligns with earlier forecasts and remains above the European Central Bank’s (ECB) medium-term inflation goal of 2%.
Price increases were driven most significantly by the services sector, which surged 3.2% year-on-year. Food, alcohol, and tobacco followed, rising 3%, while non-energy industrial goods saw a more modest increase of 0.8%.
By contrast, energy prices exerted downward pressure, declining 0.4% annually — making them the only major category to post a negative contribution.
The core inflation rate, which strips out the more volatile components such as food and energy, rose to 2.4% from 2.3% in August, exceeding analyst expectations once again.
Among member states, Romania recorded the highest annual inflation at 8.6%, followed by Estonia at 5.3%, with Latvia and Slovakia each posting 4.6%.
At the other end of the spectrum, the Greek Cypriot Administration registered the lowest inflation at 0%. France followed at 1.1%, while both Greece and Italy reported inflation of 1.8%.
Month-on-month, the euro area’s consumer price index rose 0.1%, mirroring August’s increase.
The eurozone, or EA20, comprises the 20 European Union countries that have adopted the euro as their official currency.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment