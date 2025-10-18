Uzbekistan, China To Kick Off Fresh Batch Of Industrial And Investment Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan Ilzat Kasimov held a meeting with Wang Shanhua, Director General of the Jiangsu Provincial Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT Jiangsu) of the People's Republic of China, to discuss the establishment of new manufacturing enterprises and the development of digital infrastructure, Trend reports.

During the talks, the parties discussed proposals to create a special industrial zone in Uzbekistan with the participation of Jiangsu-based enterprises, compile a list of Chinese companies interested in cooperation, establish a joint working group, and organize investment meetings.

They also agreed to hold a series of“road show” events in 2026 in both Uzbekistan and Jiangsu Province to promote mutual investment opportunities and strengthen business-to-business ties.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to actively implement joint projects and fully leverage the existing potential to deepen economic cooperation between Uzbekistan and China.

Bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and China continues to grow dynamically. In the previous fiscal year, trade turnover exceeded $14 billion, representing a 23 percent increase since the beginning of 2025. This steady expansion underscores the strengthening partnership and China's role as one of Uzbekistan's most important and reliable economic partners.