Uzbekistan, China To Kick Off Fresh Batch Of Industrial And Investment Projects
During the talks, the parties discussed proposals to create a special industrial zone in Uzbekistan with the participation of Jiangsu-based enterprises, compile a list of Chinese companies interested in cooperation, establish a joint working group, and organize investment meetings.
They also agreed to hold a series of“road show” events in 2026 in both Uzbekistan and Jiangsu Province to promote mutual investment opportunities and strengthen business-to-business ties.
At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to actively implement joint projects and fully leverage the existing potential to deepen economic cooperation between Uzbekistan and China.
Bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and China continues to grow dynamically. In the previous fiscal year, trade turnover exceeded $14 billion, representing a 23 percent increase since the beginning of 2025. This steady expansion underscores the strengthening partnership and China's role as one of Uzbekistan's most important and reliable economic partners.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment