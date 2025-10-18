Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Educational Facility Catches Fire In Zaporizhzhia Following Russian Strikes

2025-10-18 02:05:04
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out in an administrative building," he wrote.

Emergency services are already working to eliminate the consequences, the official said.

According to Fedorov, no reports of casualties have been received.

Read also: General Staff confirms that Russia shot down its Su-30 fighter jet

Later, he added that at around midnight, the enemy struck one of the city's educational institutions with a Shahed drone.

"A three-story building caught fire. Emergency crews have already contained the blaze. Fortunately, there were no casualties," Fedorov said.

On October 16, Russian forces carried out 618 attacks on 18 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Illustrative photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

