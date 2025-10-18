Rahul Gandhi Wishes Countrymen Happiness, Good Fortune And Prosperity On Dhanteras

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday extended his wishes to the people of the country on the occasion of Dhanteras.

Taking to the social media platform X, he wrote,“Heartiest greetings of Dhanteras to all my countrymen. May this festival of health and wealth bring happiness, good fortune, and prosperity to your life.”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the countrymen on the occasion of Dhanteras and prayed for their 'well-being and prosperity.

Dhanatrayodashi, also known as Dhanteras, marks the first day of the Diwali festival in Hindu traditions.

The festival known as Lakshmi Puja is celebrated in the evenings when diyas (clay lamps) are lit. Devotional songs, or bhajans, are sung in praise of goddess Lakshmi, and traditional sweets are offered to her.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt Dhanteras greetings to all my family members in the country. On this sacred occasion, I pray for everyone's happiness, prosperity, and good health. May Lord Dhanvantari bestow his abundant blessings upon all."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to X and posted, "Heartfelt wishes to all on the auspicious festival of Dhanteras. I pray to Lord Dhanvantari for happiness, prosperity, and good fortune in everyone's life."

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda also extended his wishes on the occasion.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all of you on the sacred festival of Dhanteras, which brings prosperity, health, and well-being. May your life be filled with happiness and prosperity, wealth and abundance, and joy, by the blessings of Maa Lakshmi Ji and Lord Dhanvantari Ji. Such is my auspicious prayer," he posted on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took to social media and wished the countrymen on the occasion.

"Heartfelt congratulations and infinite best wishes to all of you on the sacred festival of Dhanteras! May the boundless grace of Mother Lakshmi continuously bring a flow of happiness, prosperity, good fortune, and joy into your home and courtyard; this is the prayer," he posted on X.