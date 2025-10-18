Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Secretary Of State, Liberian Counterpart Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Relations

2025-10-18 02:05:58
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met in Washington with his Liberian counterpart Sara Beysolow Nyanti to discuss deepening US-Liberia bilateral relations and expanding US commercial engagement in Liberia.

In a statement, the US State Department said that Rubio and Nyanti explored avenues for expanding US participation in Liberia's critical minerals sector with the aim of creating jobs and economic growth in both the United States and Liberia.

