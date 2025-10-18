Russia Loses 1,150 More Soldiers Over Past Day
Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 11,267 (+1) Russian tanks, 23,396 (+2) armored fighting vehicles, 33,789 (+41) artillery systems, 1,522 (+2) multiple rocket launchers, 1,228 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 3,864 cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 428 (+1) warplanes, 346 helicopters, 71,523 (+498) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 64,672 (+131) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,973 pieces of special equipment.
Figures on enemy losses are being updated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment