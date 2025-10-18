Russia Loses 1,150 More Soldiers Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 11,267 (+1) Russian tanks, 23,396 (+2) armored fighting vehicles, 33,789 (+41) artillery systems, 1,522 (+2) multiple rocket launchers, 1,228 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 3,864 cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 428 (+1) warplanes, 346 helicopters, 71,523 (+498) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 64,672 (+131) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,973 pieces of special equipment.

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.