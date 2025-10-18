Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For October 18

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 18, Trend reports. According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 18 currencies went up, while 26 currencies dropped compared to October 16. The official rate for $1 is 575,133 rials, while one euro is valued at 671,331 rials. On October 16, the euro was priced at 669,396 rials.

Currency Rial on October 18 Rial on October 16 1 US dollar USD 575,133 575,237 1 British pound GBP 771,855 770,420 1 Swiss franc CHF 726,130 721,569 1 Swedish króna SEK 60,985 60,681 1 Norwegian krone NOK 57,156 56,958 1 Danish krone DKK 89,881 89,636 1 Indian rupee INR 6,535 6,537 1 UAE Dirham AED 156,605 156,634 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,881,081 1,878,619 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 203,742 203,809 100 Japanese yen JPY 382,518 380,397 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 74,041 73,993 1 Omani rial OMR 1,494,754 1,495,400 1 Canadian dollar CAD 409,427 409,837 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 329,025 329,196 1 South African rand ZAR 33,082 33,183 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,708 13,746 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,079 7,348 1 Qatari riyal QAR 158,004 158,032 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,900 43,914 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 372,998 374,612 1 Saudi riyal SAR 153,369 153,397 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,529,609 1,529,886 1 Singapore dollar SGD 444,002 443,814 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 472,227 472,642 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 18,994 19,002 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 274 274 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 408,236 408,346 1 Libyan dinar LYD 105,917 105,784 1 Chinese yuan CNY 80,701 80,695 100 Thai baht THB 1,753,628 1,765,403 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 136,094 136,130 1,000 South Korean won KRW 404,343 404,171 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 811,189 811,336 1 euro EUR 671,331 669,396 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 106,948 106,785 1 Georgian lari GEL 212,621 212,421 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,747 34,639 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,648 8,652 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 168,901 168,914 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 338,313 338,375 100 Philippine pesos PHP 989,657 988,474 1 Tajik somoni TJS 62,328 62,551 1 Turkmen manat TMT 164,398 164,379 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,851 2,915

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 846,282 rials and $1 costs 725,015 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 821,633 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 703,898 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.07-1.10 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.25-1.28 million rials.