403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Eurostat Warns One in Five in EU at Risk of Poverty
(MENAFN) In 2024, more than 20% of individuals across the European Union were exposed to the threat of poverty or social marginalization, as stated in findings published on Friday by the EU’s statistics bureau, Eurostat.
According to the report, five areas recorded figures over twice the EU’s average.
The highest percentage was observed in the French overseas department of French Guiana, where 59.5% of residents were affected.
This was followed by the southern Italian regions of Calabria and Campania, which posted rates of 48.8% and 43.5%, respectively.
Additionally, Spain’s self-governing cities of Melilla and Ceuta each registered more than 40% of their population within this vulnerable category.
Altogether, 25 regions had at least one-third of their inhabitants facing risks related to poverty or social exclusion.
These areas were largely situated in Greece, Bulgaria, Spain, Italy, and Romania, along with France’s most remote territories.
Interestingly, the list also included two urban centers in western Europe – the Brussels-Capital Region in Belgium and Bremen in Germany.
Conversely, 26 regions across the bloc reported rates of poverty or social exclusion below 12.5%. These included seven areas in northern and central Italy, such as the Autonomous Province of Bolzano near the Austrian border, which recorded the EU’s lowest figure at 6.6%.
Czechia also stood out, with six of its eight regions falling under the same low-risk threshold. Notably, the Jihozápad region reported the EU’s third-lowest rate, at 8.8%.
According to the report, five areas recorded figures over twice the EU’s average.
The highest percentage was observed in the French overseas department of French Guiana, where 59.5% of residents were affected.
This was followed by the southern Italian regions of Calabria and Campania, which posted rates of 48.8% and 43.5%, respectively.
Additionally, Spain’s self-governing cities of Melilla and Ceuta each registered more than 40% of their population within this vulnerable category.
Altogether, 25 regions had at least one-third of their inhabitants facing risks related to poverty or social exclusion.
These areas were largely situated in Greece, Bulgaria, Spain, Italy, and Romania, along with France’s most remote territories.
Interestingly, the list also included two urban centers in western Europe – the Brussels-Capital Region in Belgium and Bremen in Germany.
Conversely, 26 regions across the bloc reported rates of poverty or social exclusion below 12.5%. These included seven areas in northern and central Italy, such as the Autonomous Province of Bolzano near the Austrian border, which recorded the EU’s lowest figure at 6.6%.
Czechia also stood out, with six of its eight regions falling under the same low-risk threshold. Notably, the Jihozápad region reported the EU’s third-lowest rate, at 8.8%.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment