MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Retail automation: robots on the shop floor and behind the scenes

October 17, 2025 by Sam Francis

From shelf-scanning robots to warehouse automation and AI-powered checkout systems, robots are transforming retail operations both in stores and behind the scenes.

The rise of automation in retail

Retailers are quietly reshaping how stores operate. As labour costs rise and staffing gaps widen, machines are stepping in to handle the routine jobs that keep shelves stocked, floors clean, and logistics running.

Automation in retail is no longer a futuristic vision. It is a practical response to pressure on profit margins and supply chains. The pandemic accelerated this shift: contactless checkout, robotic delivery, and AI-based restocking systems moved from pilot projects to essential infrastructure.

Walmart, Amazon, Kroger, and Carrefour are among the large retailers now integrating autonomous systems into daily operations – from tracking inventory to disinfecting aisles.

Shop-floor automation: scanning shelves and managing stock

Inventory visibility has always been a challenge. Missing products, mislabelled shelves, and manual counts consume thousands of staff hours each year.

That has given rise to a new category of mobile retail robots such as Simbe Robotics' Tally, Bossa Nova, and Zebra Technologies' SmartSight.

These autonomous systems move through aisles several times a day, scanning shelves and transmitting data to the store's inventory software. They detect empty spaces, pricing errors, and misplaced products far faster and more accurately than human workers.

For example, some stores using Tally report double-digit improvements in on-shelf availability. Staff no longer need to spend hours walking aisles with clipboards – freeing them to handle customer service and restocking.

Even when early pilots failed, as happened with Walmart's first attempt using Bossa Nova, the lessons shaped better AI-driven camera systems now installed in ceilings and trolleys. The result is hybrid workflows that combine human flexibility with machine consistency.

Customer service robots: The new greeters

Some retailers are experimenting with robots that speak directly to customers. SoftBank's Pepper, LG's CLOi GuideBot, and Furhat Robotics' conversational assistants can answer common questions, direct shoppers, or demonstrate products.

These robots are most visible in high-traffic environments such as shopping centres, airports, and large department stores. They provide multilingual support, visual recognition, and in some cases emotion-sensing feedback.

The benefit is not only novelty but efficiency: robots can handle repetitive inquiries while human staff focus on complex or sensitive issues.

Yet adoption remains limited, partly due to cultural differences and consumer hesitation to interact with machines. Still, improvements in natural language processing and voice AI suggest that robot assistants will become more common in the next few years.

Behind the scenes: automation in logistics and fulfillment

Much of retail automation happens out of public view, in backrooms and distribution centres.

Companies such as Ocado, Geekplus, GreyOrange, and Exotec have developed automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) that coordinate fleets of small robots to pick, sort, and transport items with remarkable precision.

Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) navigate stockrooms, moving goods from receiving to shelving or packing zones. Combined with AI-based forecasting, these systems help retailers maintain optimal stock levels and faster delivery times.

Amazon's now-famous Kiva system set the standard for robotic fulfillment. Though the Kiva brand is all but gone now, the system inspired a global wave of warehouse automation that supports both e-commerce and brick-and-mortar operations.

Checkout automation and contactless payment

One of the most visible front-end transformations is in checkout. Amazon Go stores pioneered the“Just Walk Out” model, where cameras and sensors automatically register what customers take and charge their account when they leave.

Similar solutions from Trigo, AiFi, and Zippin are being deployed in supermarkets and convenience stores around the world.

Other retailers are introducing smart shopping carts equipped with barcode scanners, scales, and integrated payment systems. Customers can scan and pay directly on the cart, skipping traditional queues.

The appeal is obvious: shorter waiting times, reduced staffing requirements, and improved data collection on buying patterns. Yet privacy and cost remain barriers to large-scale adoption.

Data, AI, and the digital twin of retail

As robots, sensors, and cameras gather continuous data, each store is effectively creating a digital twin - a real-time model of its physical operations.

This allows managers to monitor traffic flow, product placement, and energy usage from a central dashboard. AI systems can simulate layout changes, forecast demand surges, or predict when a shelf will go empty.

In some advanced stores, the digital twin extends to the supply chain, linking physical inventory to online stock data so customers always see accurate availability.

This fusion of robotics, data analytics, and AI signals a shift from static retail to a dynamic, continuously optimised environment.

Challenges and barriers to adoption

Despite rapid progress, several challenges remain.

The initial investment for robots, sensors, and software integration is substantial, especially for smaller retailers. Data privacy concerns over camera-based systems can trigger regulatory scrutiny. And while automation can relieve workers from repetitive tasks, staff resistance sometimes arises from fears of redundancy.

Successful programs, however, show that when robots handle routine monitoring, employees can focus on higher-value customer interactions – creating a more engaging in-store experience.

The autonomous store ecosystem of the future

Analysts predict that the retail automation market could surpass $30 billion by 2030, driven by advances in AI, robotics, and edge computing.

The next stage of innovation will bring smaller, modular robots suited to independent retailers and local shops. Integration with cloud-based management systems will let even small chains benefit from real-time analytics once reserved for large players.

Ultimately, retail is entering an era where robots quietly perform the background tasks that keep commerce running. Humans will remain central – for creativity, empathy, and brand experience – but the physical work of managing stock and systems is increasingly mechanical.

Modern shopping

Retail automation is not about replacing people; it's about reinforcing the reliability and speed that modern shopping demands. From scanning shelves to delivering stock, robots are becoming invisible allies – the unseen workforce ensuring that the right product is always on the right shelf at the right time.