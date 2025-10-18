Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan WARNS Amaal Mallik For The Last Time Daboo Mallik Breaks Down On Stage

In the latest Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan sternly warns Amaal Mallik for his behaviour towards Farrhana Bhatt, while Daboo Mallik breaks down on stage, urging his son to control his anger.

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 promises high drama as host Salman Khan confronts contestant Amaal Mallik over his shocking behaviour towards fellow contestant Farrhana Bhatt. In the promo released by the makers, Salman sternly warns Amaal that this is his final chance to correct his actions, setting the stage for an emotional showdown.

The controversy began during a heated captaincy task earlier this week. Farrhana had shredded a letter sent by Neelam Giri's parents to help her in the game. Amaal reacted aggressively, snatching food from Farrhana's plate, throwing it away, and even breaking the plate. He also made an insensitive comment about Farrhana's mother, which upset both viewers and fellow contestants.

Adding to the intensity, Amaal's father, music composer Daboo Mallik, entered the stage, visibly emotional. Fighting back tears, he told his son,“Main baap hoon, aur main kehne aaya hoon ki tu lad-jhagad lekin apni zabaan ko under the belt mat jaane de beta.” Amaal, deeply moved, broke down and apologized, admitting he had been“very triggered” and seeking forgiveness from his father.

Fans of the show have been left shaken by the combination of Salman's strict warning and Daboo Mallik's heartfelt speech. The promo suggests that this Weekend Ka Vaar episode will be one of the most emotional and talked-about episodes of the season, highlighting the consequences of uncontrolled anger in the Bigg Boss house.