(PHOTOS) Khesari Lal Yadav Net Worth: Actor's Wife Chanda Yadav Join RJD Know About Their Lifestyle

Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav's wife, Chanda Yadav, was all set to contest the Bihar elections. According to reports, the Rashtriya Janata Dal had given her a ticket for the Chhapra assembly seat.

It was claimed that Chanda Yadav would challenge BJP candidate Chhoti Kumari in the Chhapra seat. However, she couldn't file her nomination. Now, her husband Khesari Lal Yadav has filed from this seat.

Chhapra is an assembly seat where the BJP has been winning for the last 10 years. Khesari Lal Yadav's nomination from here has made the contest interesting.

Only time will tell who will win and who will face defeat. But being a Bhojpuri star, Khesari can give a tough fight to the BJP here.

A day earlier, Khesari Lal Yadav said he tried for four days to convince his wife to contest. She agreed but couldn't file her nomination in the end. Also Read: Bihar Politics: Why don't Bhojpuri stars succeed? Find out who shone and who fell in politics!

Parties are betting on celebs in Bihar. BJP fielded Maithili Thakur, Jan Suraaj fielded Ritesh Pandey, and now RJD has nominated Khesari Lal Yadav from Chhapra.

Chanda Yadav married Khesari Lal Yadav in 2006 and they have two kids. Unlike many star wives, she prefers a simple life, which makes her popular among fans.

Chanda Yadav is very active on social media. She has 273k followers on Instagram, while she herself follows only 5 people, including Khesari Lal Yadav.

Chanda Yadav often shares pictures with her husband Khesari Lal Yadav and their children on Instagram. You can also find her photos from various festivals here.