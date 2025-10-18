Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Assam's Cachar District: NCS Reports

2025-10-18 01:10:11
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Cachar: An earthquake of magnitude 2.7 on the Richter scale struck Assam on Saturday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS, the tremor occurred at 3:29:57 IST with its epicentre located at latitude 24.84 degrees North and longitude 93.20 East.

The earthquake hit the Cachar district at a depth of 10 km.

EQ of M: 2.7, On: 18/10/2025 03:29:57 IST, Lat: 24.84 N, Long: 93.20 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Cachar, Assam. For more information Download the BhooKamp App @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia twitter/uBz0tIIgMb

- National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) October 17, 2025

 More details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)

