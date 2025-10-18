Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Warning Issued For THESE Places
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: With the northeast monsoon intensifying in Tamil Nadu, there's a chance of heavy rain in districts including Nilgiris and Coimbatore today. Chennai and its suburbs might see moderate rain with thunder and lightning
Before the monsoon, heavy rains raised water levels. Nellai, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi saw record rainfall. Now, with the monsoon here, many districts are getting pounded by rain.
Light to moderate rain is expected across Tamil Nadu. Heavy showers are possible in districts like Nilgiris and Coimbatore. Chennai will be partly cloudy with some rain likely.
Until 10 AM, 9 districts might see rain. Moderate showers are likely in Chengalpattu and Villupuram, while light rain is possible in Chennai, Kanchipuram, and others.
Tamilnadu Weatherman Pradeep John posted on X that strong rain clouds are heading to Chennai, promising a good downpour tonight. Widespread heavy rain hit North Chennai yesterday.
Southern districts are getting good rain. The next spell will hit Ramanathapuram, then move to Thoothukudi and Kanyakumari. Coastal areas will see rain from night to morning.
