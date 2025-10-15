India Post Resumes All Mail Services To US, Launches Delivery Duty Paid Mechanism
The services were earlier suspended on August 22, 2025, following Executive Order 14324 issued by the US Administration, which withdrew de minimis treatment for postal shipments.
The suspension was necessitated by new US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) requirements mandating the collection and remittance of import duties.
After extensive system development and coordination with CBP-approved Qualified Parties, India Post has now operationalised a compliant Delivery Duty Paid (DDP) mechanism.
The new system, successfully tested in Delhi and Maharashtra Circles, enables the collection of applicable customs duties at the time of booking in India, which are then remitted directly to CBP.
This arrangement ensures full compliance, faster customs clearance, and seamless delivery to US recipients without additional duty payments or delays.
Under CBP guidelines, postal shipments from India to the US are subject to a flat customs duty of 50 percent of the declared FOB value, applicable under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) tariff for goods originating from India.
Unlike courier or commercial consignments, postal items are exempt from additional base or product-specific duties, making the channel more affordable and competitive-particularly for MSMEs, artisans, small traders, and e-commerce exporters.
The DoP clarified that no extra charges will be imposed for facilitating DDP or Qualified Party services, and existing postal tariffs will remain unchanged. This measure aims to support exporters and ensure compliance with the revised US import regulations without increasing costs.
All categories of international mail-EMS, Air Parcels, Registered Letters/Packets, and Tracked Packets-can now be booked for delivery to the US through any Post Office, International Business Centre (IBC), Dak Ghar Niryat Kendra (DNK), or via the Self-Service Portal.
According to the DoP, the DDP mechanism enhances ease of doing business by introducing transparency and predictability in duty collection. Senders can prepay all applicable duties in India, enabling smoother and more reliable delivery experiences for recipients abroad.
