Methode Electronics' Board Approves Dividend


2025-10-17 05:16:18
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI), a leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions for user interface, lighting, and power distribution applications, announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share to be paid on October 31, 2025, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on October 29, 2025.

About Methode Electronics, Inc.
Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) is a leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions with sales, engineering and manufacturing locations in North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia. We design, engineer, and produce mechatronic products for OEMs utilizing our broad range of technologies for user interface, lighting system, power distribution and sensor applications.

Our solutions are found in the end markets of transportation (including automotive, commercial vehicle, e-bike, aerospace, bus, and rail), cloud computing infrastructure, construction equipment, and consumer appliance. Our business is managed on a segment basis, with those segments being Automotive, Industrial, and Interface.

Contact Information
Randy Wilson
Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury
...
248.327.0943


