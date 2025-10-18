Weekly Review Of Azerbaijani Oil Prices

The average price of Azeri Light CIF oil produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field fell by $5.15, or 7.4 percent, compared to last week, to $63.99 per barrel. The highest price for this grade of oil during the reporting period came in at $66.28 per barrel, while the lowest dropped down to $62.17 per barrel.

This week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil on FOB terms at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $62.26 per barrel, which is $5.25, or 7.8 percent, less than a week before. During the reporting period, the maximum price for this grade of oil was $64.64 per barrel, and the minimum price was $60.25 per barrel.

URALS oil averaged $50.28 per barrel, down $4.14, or 7.6 percent, from last week. The highest price for URALS oil during the week was $51.75 per barrel, and the lowest was $49.07 per barrel.

Dated Brent crude oil averaged $64.26 per barrel for the week, down $4.59, or 6.8 percent, from last week. The highest price for Dated Brent crude oil for the week was $64.26 per barrel, and the lowest was $60.91 per barrel.