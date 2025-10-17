Voxtron Eyes AI-Driven Growth In UAE's Customer Experience Market

As businesses across the UAE accelerate their digital transformation, customer experience (CX) platforms are evolving to meet rising expectations.

Voxtron Middle East, a Dubai-headquartered systems integrator, is positioning itself at the forefront of this shift, expanding its portfolio from omnichannel contact centers to full-fledged customer engagement ecosystems powered by AI.

P. Thomas, CEO of Voxtron, said the company has moved beyond traditional contact center solutions to offer a broader suite of tools that include ERP systems, virtual agents, and digital engagement platforms.“Our goal is to improve how effectively companies connect with their customers across all channels,” Thomas told Khaleej Times at Gitex Global.“From WhatsApp and Instagram to email and voice, we're enabling seamless communication wherever the customer is.”

Founded in 2010, Voxtron has built a strong regional presence with over 250 clients across the Middle East. Its flagship offerings include the cloud-based Voxvantage Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), Engage 360 for digital engagement, and integrations with platforms like Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Odoo ERP. These solutions are designed to help businesses streamline operations, personalize customer interactions, and reduce costs.

Thomas noted that the changing profile of consumers - especially Gen Z - has driven the company to prioritize mobile-friendly and social media-integrated solutions.“Younger customers don't want to call a contact center. They want instant, intuitive engagement through the platforms they already use,” he said.

The UAE's tech-forward market has proven fertile ground for Voxtron's expansion.“Companies here are proactive and open to adopting new technologies,” Thomas said.“They're not just looking for tools - they want strategic solutions that keep them ahead of the curve.”

Voxtron's partnerships with global tech leaders such as Microsoft, Enghouse Interactive, and Kore have enabled it to deliver AI-enhanced services, including conversational bots and intelligent routing systems. These capabilities are increasingly in demand as organisations seek to automate routine interactions while maintaining a high level of personalization.

Looking ahead, Thomas sees artificial intelligence as central to the future of customer engagement.“AI will be embedded in every aspect of CX - from predictive analytics to virtual agents,” he said.“The market is evolving rapidly, and we're investing to stay ahead.”

With the UAE government also ramping up investment in AI and digital infrastructure, Voxtron expects continued growth in demand for smart, scalable CX solutions.“We're not just reacting to trends,” Thomas said.“We're helping shape them.”