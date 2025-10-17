Ukraine, Slovakia Sign Several Bilateral Agreements

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced this during a joint statement to the media with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Ukrinform reports.

"Since the previous consultations, we have reviewed a number of important documents. Today, we signed [a document] on cooperation and information exchange on labor migration, a document on technical and financial cooperation, and [an agreement] on the exchange of premises for housing the diplomatic missions of Ukraine in Slovakia and Slovakia in Ukraine," she said.

Svyrydenko noted that a protocol to the agreement on border crossing points between the two countries was also signed. She stated that all the agreements were recorded in a roadmap, which the parties also signed following today's negotiations.

Svyrydenko calls on Fico to support Ukraine's reparations loan

"The Government of the Slovak Republic reaffirmed its unwavering support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity of Ukraine, and our path toward the European Union. We are very grateful for that," she emphasized.

The two countries also discussed the need to strengthen sanctions pressure against Russia. Svyrydenko, for her part, presented data demonstrating the effectiveness of such measures.

As reported by Ukrinform, today, on October 17, Ukrainian-Slovak joint intergovernmental consultations took place in the Slovak city of Kosice. The agenda included issues of the countries' energy resilience and defense cooperation. Svyrydenko also proposed opening a Ukrainian school in Slovakia.

Photo: Yulia Svyrydenko / Telegram