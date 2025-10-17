Reducing Import Dependence, Boosting Domestic Capacity Key For 'Atmanirbhar Bharat': Jitendra Singh
He was speaking at the launch of the curtain raiser for the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2025.
The festival, scheduled to be held from December 6 to 9, at the Panjab University in Chandigarh, will be themed "Vigyan Se Samriddhi" –- Science to Prosperity.
The Union Minister said that the theme captures the essence of India's next growth phase, which will be powered by technology, innovation, and sustainability.
Union Minister Singh called the festival a "celebration of science" that complements the country's growing spirit of scientific inquiry and innovation.
"India's progress toward self-reliance depends on reducing import dependence and strengthening domestic capacity in fields such as life sciences, agriculture, fuel, and automotive technologies," he added.
IISF 2025 will focus on five broad themes -- Science, Technology and Ecology of North-West India and the Himalayan Region; Science for Society and Education; Atmanirbhar Bharat through Science and Technology; Biotechnology and Bio-economy; and Integration of Traditional Knowledge with Modern Science.
According to Union Minister Singh, the event will bring together institutions from Jammu, Chandigarh, and the Himalayan belt to showcase region-specific innovations that promote sustainable development.
Calling upon students, start-ups, and citizens to actively participate in the four-day event, Union Minister Singh said that the festival will feature scientific exhibitions, business-to-business meetings, competitions, and cultural programmes that bridge the gap between laboratories and society.
"The event will serve as a platform to carry India's scientific message from lab to land and from innovation to 'Atmanirbharta' (self-reliance)," he added.
The India International Science Festival, launched in 2015, has become one of the country's largest platforms for promoting scientific temper and public participation in science.
The 2025 edition aims to further strengthen this vision by showcasing how science and innovation continue to drive India's journey toward sustainable prosperity.
