Bihar Polls: RJD-Congress Rift Deepens As Both Field Candidates From Lalganj Seat
The Congress had announced Aditya Kumar Raja as its official candidate from Lalganj.
However, tensions flared at the sub-divisional office when Raja arrived to file his nomination, accompanied by Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav.
After submitting her nomination papers, Shivani Shukla publicly thanked RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav for allowing her to contest the election on the RJD ticket.
Soon after, a scuffle broke out between supporters of both sides, leading to chaos in the area.
The situation was later brought under control following the intervention of security personnel.
The incident has once again raised serious questions about the unity and coordination within the Grand Alliance in Bihar.
While the first phase of nominations concluded on Friday, the seat-sharing formula within the alliance remains unresolved.
Sources said the impasse stems from the Congress's insistence on contesting 70 seats, the same number it contested in the 2020 Assembly elections, when it managed to win only 19 seats - a strike rate of 27 per cent.
RJD leaders, led by Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, are reportedly unwilling to repeat the 2020 arrangement, arguing that the Congress's poor performance cost the Grand Alliance the majority mark of 122 seats last time.
Top leaders of the alliance, including Tejashwi Yadav, Dipankar Bhattacharya (CPI-ML), and Mukesh Sahani (VIP), held several rounds of meetings with the Congress leaders in Delhi till October 15 to finalise the seat-sharing arrangement.
However, despite prolonged discussions, no consensus could be reached.
Both Tejashwi Yadav and Mukesh Sahani reportedly waited until Thursday before the announcement of the final formula, but the talks remained inconclusive, deepening the uncertainty within the Grand Alliance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment