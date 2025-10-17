Azerbaijan Joins WB-IMF Discussions On Expanding Partnership Opportunities

A contingent, spearheaded by the CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov, engaged in the subsequent Annual Assembly of the Selection Group at the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. The assembly deliberated on critical paradigms, including developmental trajectories within the jurisdictions represented in the Selection Group, safeguarding macroeconomic equilibrium, and amplifying financial inclusivity.

