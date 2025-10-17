Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Joins WB-IMF Discussions On Expanding Partnership Opportunities

2025-10-17 10:07:17
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. An exchange of views was held on the possibilities of expanding partnership between the member countries of the Selection Group, including Azerbaijan, at the World Bank (WB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Trend reports via the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

A contingent, spearheaded by the CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov, engaged in the subsequent Annual Assembly of the Selection Group at the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

The assembly deliberated on critical paradigms, including developmental trajectories within the jurisdictions represented in the Selection Group, safeguarding macroeconomic equilibrium, and amplifying financial inclusivity.

