'No Kings' Protests Planned Across US On October 18 Against Trump's Policies: Here Is What To Know
The demonstrations come as the federal government shutdown enters its third week, adding to mounting frustration among Americans.Defending democracy and free speech
Organizers describe the protests as a celebration of free speech and the First Amendment, as well as a stand against what they call rising authoritarian tendencies in the Trump administration.
According to the movement's website,“On October 18, millions of us are rising again to show the world: America has no kings, and the power belongs to the people.”Focus on immigration and militarization
The “No Kings” campaign has framed its cause around defending democratic norms and rejecting authoritarianism. It has specifically condemned Trump's decision to deploy National Guard troops to major US cities, calling it“democracy versus dictatorship.”
The protests come amid a broader immigration crackdown, with the Department of Homeland Security pledging to deport undocumented immigrants. Trump has authorized hundreds of National Guard troops to Chicago and previously Los Angeles.Also Read | Putin tells Trump US missile supplies to Ukraine could derail peace: Kremlin Commitment to nonviolence
Organizers have urged participants to engage in nonviolent action, warning against bringing“weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted.” The movement emphasizes peaceful resistance as a key part of its message.Events across all 50 states
Protests are planned in every US state, with major rallies expected in New York, Boston, Chicago, Kansas City, New Orleans, and San Francisco.
The timing varies by location.
The movement's website includes an interactive event tracker for participants to find local rallies.
The first“No Kings” rally took place on June 14, in response to a military parade Trump planned for the US Army's 250th anniversary - coinciding with his 79th birthday.Also Read | Trump warns Hamas after video of public execution in Gaza emerges
