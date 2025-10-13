Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Russian Drone Launch Sites, Bunkers

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported this and released a video.

“In the North Slobozhanshchyna sector, combat drone operators from the Prime UAS unit of the 5th Border Detachment are delivering devastating strikes against the enemy,” the report says.

In particular, Ukrainian border guards destroyed communications equipment, FPV drone take-off positions, vehicles carrying ammunition, shelters, bunkers, storage facilities, and other vehicles belonging to Russian invaders.

The enemy also suffered personnel losses.

As reported by Ukrinform, earlier, drone operators from the Prime unit of the 5th Border Detachment destroyed a telecommunications tower and a fuel and lubricant storage facility belonging to Russian forces in the North Slobozhanshchyna sector.