College For Creative Studies Launches New Online And Part-Time Graduate Academic Programs

The College for Creative Studies expands its User Experience and Color & Materials Design programs to include the College's first online and part-time graduate programs, better serving designers seeking opportunities in this growing field.

Detroit, MI, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- College for Creative Studies (CCS) is proud to announce the launch of new online and part-time graduate degrees in User Experience (UX) Design and Color & Materials Design (CMD). These programs are designed to make high-quality art and design education more accessible to working professionals and those seeking flexible learning options in the rapidly growing fields of UX and Color, Materials and Finish (CMF) Design.

The new offerings complement a strong portfolio of existing full-time graduate programs at CCS, including: Color & Materials Design (MFA), Design for Sustainability (MA/MFA), Interdisciplinary Design & Media (MA/MFA), Transportation Design (MA/MFA), and User Experience Design (MFA).

"The MPS and part-time MA curriculum additions mark a significant step in CCS's commitment to accessible education,” said Carla Gonzalez, Dean of Enrollment at CCS.“We understand the evolving demands of today's professional landscape, and these options were designed to provide working professionals with the cutting-edge skills they need to excel in their current and future roles. This is particularly relevant in fields like digital design, where, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of digital designers and web developers is projected to grow 8 percent from 2023 to 2033."

The new online and part-time programming is a part of CCS's graduate school:



Master of Professional Studies (MPS) User Experience Design, fully online (enrolling for Fall 2026 )

Master of Arts (MA) User Experience Design, part-time in-person (enrolling for Fall 2026 ) Master of Arts (MA) Color & Materials Design, part-time in-person (enrolling for Fall 2026 )

With the increasing demand for UX and CMF professionals, CCS's programs offer a unique pathway for individuals looking to advance their careers in design, technology, and user-centered solutions. The curriculum emphasizes ethically, socially, and environmentally responsible practices, combining theoretical knowledge with practical application. Graduates will be well-prepared to enter the workforce and make an impact in the fields of User Experience (UX), User Interface (UI), Color, Materials and Finish Design (CMF) and emerging technologies.

Program Details

The MPS in UX Design is an 18-month, fully online program focused on developing skills in user-centered research, interface design, smart mobility, user testing, augmented reality, and data visualization. The program is designed for working professionals, offering an affordable and convenient option for students who need to balance their studies with life commitments.

The MA in UX Design is a two-year, part-time program that includes studio and research-based courses focusing on strategy and theory. The program foregrounds skills in design thinking, user-centered research, prototyping and communication. Here, students learn to design technologically-mediated systems, experiences, and human interactions with objects, spaces, and interfaces.

The MA in CMD is a two-year, part-time program that is the only accredited graduate-level CMF design program worldwide, attracting designers globally from the fields of product, transportation, fashion, interior, user experience, textile, and animation, as well as fine art, crafts, architecture, engineering, and the natural and social sciences. The curriculum prepares students to cultivate a mindset where forward-thinking color, material, and finish strategies are framed to connect functional and emotional meaning to products, environments, and experiences - with the understanding of user needs and preferences - across a wide range of industries.

Founded in 1906, CCS has distinguished itself as one of the premier institutions of higher learning in the world for more than a century. By offering these degrees online and in a part-time format, CCS is committed to breaking down barriers to education in the creative fields. CCS invites prospective students to learn more about these exciting new programs and how they can enhance their careers in design. For additional information, please visit .

ABOUT THE COLLEGE FOR CREATIVE STUDIES

The College for Creative Studies (CCS) is a nonprofit, private college accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and authorized by the Michigan Education Department to grant Bachelor's and Master's degrees. CCS, located in midtown Detroit, strives to provide students with the tools needed for successful careers in the dynamic and growing creative industries. CCS fosters students' resolve to pursue excellence, act ethically, engage their responsibilities as citizens, and learn throughout their lives. With world-class faculty and unsurpassed facilities, students learn to be visual communicators who actively use art and design toward the betterment of society. The College is a major supplier of talent to numerous industries, such as transportation, film and animation, advertising and communications, consumer electronics, athletic apparel, and many more. Its graduates are exhibiting artists and teachers, design problem solvers and innovators, as well as creative leaders in business.

Graduate User Experience Design student work. Graduate Color & Materials Design student work.

