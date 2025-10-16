Nevada Sunrise Announces Private Placement

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) -("" or the "") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of up to $350,000 consisting of 7,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit, each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.075 for a period expiring three years from the closing date of the Offering.

Exploration work on the Company's Nevada gold, copper and lithium properties; Other mineral property investigations, and general working capital.

The Offering is available to accredited investors and individuals that may qualify under certain other statutory exemptions. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period. Finder's fees may be payable to parties at arm's length to Nevada Sunrise that have introduced the Company to certain subscribers participating in the Offering. The Offering is subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer of sale of any of the foregoing securities in the United States. None of the foregoing securities have been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " 1933 Act ") or any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) or persons in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of the foregoing securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, that holds interests in gold, copper and lithium exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA.

Nevada Sunrise holds the right to purchase a 100% interest in the Griffon Gold Mine Project, located approximately 50 kilometers (33 miles) southwest of Ely, NV.

Nevada Sunrise holds the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado Copper Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV.

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini West, Jackson Wash and Badlands lithium projects, all of which are located in the Lida Valley in Esmeralda County, NV.

As a complement to its exploration projects in Esmeralda County, the Company owns Nevada Water Right Permit 86863, also located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.